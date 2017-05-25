Badcock Furniture set to open store in Jasper
A national furniture store chain will soon be opening a location in Jasper, according to an announcement made by the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County on Thursday.
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|Wed
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
