Two BSCC students named All- Alabama ...

Two BSCC students named All- Alabama Academic Team scholars

1 hr ago

Bevill State students Jonathan Michael Sargent and Anna Beth Kimbrough were named to the 22nd All-Alabama Community College Academic Team. Photo Special to the Eagle BSCC students Jonathan Michael Sargent and Anna Beth Kimbrough were named to the 22nd All-Alabama Community College Academic Team on April 14, which honors significant academic performance and strong leadership abilities.

