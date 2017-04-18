Two BSCC students named All- Alabama Academic Team scholars
Bevill State students Jonathan Michael Sargent and Anna Beth Kimbrough were named to the 22nd All-Alabama Community College Academic Team. Photo Special to the Eagle BSCC students Jonathan Michael Sargent and Anna Beth Kimbrough were named to the 22nd All-Alabama Community College Academic Team on April 14, which honors significant academic performance and strong leadership abilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 4
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC