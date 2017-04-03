Quilla Joy Smith Dotson
The family received friends Monday, April 3, 2017, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Collins-Burke Funeral Home in Jasper. Funeral services will be today, April 4, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Highway 5 Church of God in Jasper, with burial at Ashbank Cemetery in Nauvoo.
