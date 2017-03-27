New Waffle House to open Wednesday

New Waffle House to open Wednesday

Construction of the Waffle House, the second in the Jasper area, began in January off U.S. Interstate 22 and finished a few weeks ago. The new Waffle House on Carl Cannon Boulevard will open its doors to customers on Wednesday.

