New Waffle House opens along I-22

Located off U.S. Interstate 22 on Carl Cannon Boulevard, the words "scattered, smothered and covered" could be heard as Waffle House employees prepared hash browns to each customer's liking Wednesday morning, while they were singing along to '80s hits playing from the restaurant's jukebox. The new Waffle House's first day of business began with thunderstorms traveling through Walker County, but that didn't stop customers from dining in to enjoy some of their favorite menu items, such as the All Star Special with eggs, bacon, toast, hash browns and a buttery waffle, along with a cup of their classic coffee.

