Legislators: Governor transition busy, but fruitful
Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said the recent resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley has led to an even busier schedule for Reed, but he feels the action also has led the Legislature to be more a MONTGOMERY - Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said the recent resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley has led to an even busier schedule for Reed, but he feels the action also has led the Legislature to be more fruitful now that Goat Hill can move past the scandals and impeachment process that engulfed the Statehouse.
