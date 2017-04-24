Johnny Brusco's prepares to relocate ...

Johnny Brusco's prepares to relocate in downtown Jasper

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza in Jasper is preparing to relocate from its current location beside Wal-Mart to the heart of downtown Jasper. Mother and daughter duo Janie and Bethanne Wilson own Jasper's Johnny Brusco's and were busy Thursday observing the ongoing renovation of their new location downtown, located in an empty space of the old Woolworth's building on 19th Street.

