Jasper to be designated an Alabama Community of Excellence
The City of Jasper will be designated as an Alabama Community of Excellence next month, ACE-Jasper coordinator Tana Collins said Thursday. After two years of completing the three-phase approach of the Alabama Communities of Excellence program, Jasper will receive the designation at the Alabama League of Municipalities Annual Convention in Birmingham on Saturday, May 20. The City of Jasper will be designated as an Alabama Community of Excellence next month, ACE-Jasper coordinator Tana Collins said Thursday.
