Jasper musician plays - not your typical' venues
Start your musical list with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, fast-forward to Waylon Jennings, then Bruce Springsteen and Prince and a Texas genre of music Start your musical list with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, fast-forward to Waylon Jennings, then Bruce Springsteen and Prince and a Texas genre of music known as Red Dirt. Draw lines connecting them all and at their intersection you find an acoustic guitarist, singer, and songwriter by the name of Jeff Parnell, who plays both locally and across the state from his home base in Jasper.
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 4
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
