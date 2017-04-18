Jasper musician plays - not your typical' venues

Start your musical list with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, fast-forward to Waylon Jennings, then Bruce Springsteen and Prince and a Texas genre of music Start your musical list with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, fast-forward to Waylon Jennings, then Bruce Springsteen and Prince and a Texas genre of music known as Red Dirt. Draw lines connecting them all and at their intersection you find an acoustic guitarist, singer, and songwriter by the name of Jeff Parnell, who plays both locally and across the state from his home base in Jasper.

