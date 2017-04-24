Jasper man, who refused to stop for p...

Jasper man, who refused to stop for police, killed in motorcycle crash, troopers say

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Alabama Live

A 26-year-old who was refusing to stop for law enforcement was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Walker County, according to Alabama state troopers. Tyler Reese Hicks, 26, was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 1999 Acura sedan, troopers said.

Read more at Alabama Live.

Jasper, AL

