Jasper could lose $100K a month, likely raise rates

If the Curry Water Authority were to break off from the Jasper Waterworks and Sewer Board, it would likely cost Jasper $100,000 per month and result in increased rates for community wholesale contracts with other water authorities in Walker If the Curry Water Authority were to break off from the Jasper Waterworks and Sewer Board, it would likely cost Jasper $100,000 per month and result in increased rates for community wholesale contracts with other water authorities in Walker County. Curry's consideration of its own water treatment plant would be a major break in the Jasper network of wholesale contracts with community water authorities.

