Getting to know you

Getting to know you

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The chairman of the Walker County Commission and the mayor of Jasper broke bread Monday -and made sure their chief assistants met for the first time as well, as the local leaders promoted cooperation and communication between the county and its a Jasper Mayor David O'Mary, at left, talks with Walker County Commission Chairman Jerry Bishop on a downtown Jasper bench Monday. The two continued a conversation after leaving lunch, where they stressed cooperation between the city and the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr 4 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar '17 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC