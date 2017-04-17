Former Alabama House leader arrested after causing disturbance in Walker County, officials say

Former state Rep. Ken Guin was arrested Wednesday at Walker County Board of Education's central office after, authorities said, he failed to turn off his cell phone and caused a disturbance during a deposition involving his wife. Guin, an attorney, was representing his wife, Tanya, who was placed on leave from her post as principal of Carbon Hill Elementary/Jr. High last year, for multiple alleged ethics violations, the Walker County school system confirmed.

