County's churches offer diverse worship choices
Over 43,000 people, or 65 percent of the population, are either members of or regularly attend one of 217 local a Over 43,000 people, or 65 percent of the population, are either members of or regularly attend one of 217 local congregations, according to a 2010 report from the Association of Religion Data Archives. On any given Sunday, services are held in historic sanctuaries, in rural churches, in storefronts and in at least one former bingo hall.
