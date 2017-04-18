Cordova Water and Gas Board relocates

Cordova Water and Gas Board relocates

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The board had been housed in City Hall prior to the April 2011 tornadoes. Shortly after the storm, all city offices moved into CORDOVA - The Cordova Water and Gas Board moved into the former First Bank of Jasper location in downtown this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr 4 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar 23 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,489 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC