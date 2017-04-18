Cordova Water and Gas Board relocates
The board had been housed in City Hall prior to the April 2011 tornadoes. Shortly after the storm, all city offices moved into CORDOVA - The Cordova Water and Gas Board moved into the former First Bank of Jasper location in downtown this week.
