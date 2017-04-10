Commission signs off on new workforce...

Commission signs off on new workforce region

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The Walker County Commission on Monday endorsed a new plan that will place Walker County is a revamped workforce development region, ending a lopsided system where it was lumped with 64 other counties. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ed Castile, who is in charge of the Workforce Development Division, and Secretary of the Department of Labor Fitzgerald Washington spoke to the commission Monday about the plan.

