Commission signs off on new workforce region
The Walker County Commission on Monday endorsed a new plan that will place Walker County is a revamped workforce development region, ending a lopsided system where it was lumped with 64 other counties. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ed Castile, who is in charge of the Workforce Development Division, and Secretary of the Department of Labor Fitzgerald Washington spoke to the commission Monday about the plan.
