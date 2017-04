Carolyn Wylie, 82, of Riverchase, formerly of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Diversicare of Riverchase in Birmingham. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Collins-Burke Funeral Home in Jasper.

