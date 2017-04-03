Cancer survivor regaining strength th...

Cancer survivor regaining strength through fitness

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

In early 2016, Martin was at the top of his class in the nursing program at Bevill State Community College in Jasper, and he had a job at Wal-Mart to help a Steven Martin visits Planet Fitness weekly as part of his recovery from leukemia. Martin was declared cancer-free last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr 4 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar 23 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC