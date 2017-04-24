Brasfield speaks to Kiwanis Club

Brasfield speaks to Kiwanis Club

Tuesday Apr 18

Former Walker High teacher Luajuana Brasfield was the guest speaker at Monday's meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Jasper. Brasfield spoke about her book, 'Hope Menders' and the role teachers can have in the lives of their students.

