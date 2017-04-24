Brasfield speaks to Kiwanis Club
Former Walker High teacher Luajuana Brasfield was the guest speaker at Monday's meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Jasper. Brasfield spoke about her book, 'Hope Menders' and the role teachers can have in the lives of their students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 4
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC