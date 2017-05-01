Birdsong addresses Kiwanis Club
One of the most beloved and well-respected physicians to ever practice in Jasper was the guest speaker at Monday's meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Jasper. Dr. Gene Birdsong, who practiced for more than 40 years in Jasper and Walker County, told Kiwanis members and other guests about how he became a physician, as well as how he ended up in Jasper in 1965.
