A call to love others

A call to love others

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Editor's note:a SThis is the fifth part of a seven-part series on worship in Walker County that will run during Holy Week. The parishioners of St. Cecilia Catholic Church gathered in the foyer of the sanctuary on Palm Sunday as Father Joe Lody a Father Joe Lody, the priest at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Jasper, distributes palm branches to church members Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr 4 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar 23 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC