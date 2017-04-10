A call to love others

Editor's note:a SThis is the fifth part of a seven-part series on worship in Walker County that will run during Holy Week. The parishioners of St. Cecilia Catholic Church gathered in the foyer of the sanctuary on Palm Sunday as Father Joe Lody a Father Joe Lody, the priest at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Jasper, distributes palm branches to church members Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.