Wreck off U.S. 165 fatal to Alabamian
An Alabama man died Wednesday evening after he was thrown from his car when the vehicle hit a tree in Pulaski County, officials said. Tommy Lynn Hobson, 55, of Jasper, Ala., was driving a 2011 Dodge Challenger north on U.S. 165 in Scott about 7:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
