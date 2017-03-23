Wreck off U.S. 165 fatal to Alabamian

Wreck off U.S. 165 fatal to Alabamian

An Alabama man died Wednesday evening after he was thrown from his car when the vehicle hit a tree in Pulaski County, officials said. Tommy Lynn Hobson, 55, of Jasper, Ala., was driving a 2011 Dodge Challenger north on U.S. 165 in Scott about 7:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

