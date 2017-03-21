West Jasper Elementary holds 'Celebra...

West Jasper Elementary holds 'Celebration of Generations' ahead of school closing

West Jasper Elementary School celebrated its 94-year history last week to honor the end of an era ahead of the school's closing in a Hundreds of former students, faculty members and administrators attended last week's 'Celebration of Generations' reunion at West Jasper Elementary School. The event was designed to offer one last look at the school before it closes later this year.

