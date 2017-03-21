West Jasper Elementary holds 'Celebration of Generations' ahead of school closing
West Jasper Elementary School celebrated its 94-year history last week to honor the end of an era ahead of the school's closing in a Hundreds of former students, faculty members and administrators attended last week's 'Celebration of Generations' reunion at West Jasper Elementary School. The event was designed to offer one last look at the school before it closes later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb 21
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb 21
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC