We don't really have a sales tax'

Saturday Mar 25

The Walker County Commission's proposal to take the general sales tax from 2 cents to 3 cents will put it closer to the average for counties its size - although about two-thirds of the state have a general tax at 2 cents or less. The Daily Mountain Eagle looked at county sales tax information from the state Department of Revenue to see how the county's proposal fares with other counties.

