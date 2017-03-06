WCCT burglarized early Monday
WCCT Director Chris McCullar said surveillance footage captured video of a man - wearing camouflage pants, gloves, a dark colored hoodie and a ski mask - entering an office building at WCCT around 6 a.m. Monday. McCullar said a custodian had just stepped outside the office building to go to another location on campus when the burglar entered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb 21
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb 21
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC