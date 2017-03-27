Walker grad's fashion design on display at Neiman Marcus

Martine Beauvais, a 2009 Walker High School graduate, was recognized with a National Black Arts Festival Award for her fashion design talents at a Fine Art + Fashion event hosted by the store on Thursday, March 16. Martine Beauvais, formerly of Jasper, was recently recognized with a National Black Arts Festival Award. She received a scholarship, and one of her designs is now on display at Neiman Marcus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.