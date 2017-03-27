Walker grad's fashion design on display at Neiman Marcus
Martine Beauvais, a 2009 Walker High School graduate, was recognized with a National Black Arts Festival Award for her fashion design talents at a Fine Art + Fashion event hosted by the store on Thursday, March 16. Martine Beauvais, formerly of Jasper, was recently recognized with a National Black Arts Festival Award. She received a scholarship, and one of her designs is now on display at Neiman Marcus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC