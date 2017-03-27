Walker grad's fashion design on displ...

Walker grad's fashion design on display at Neiman Marcus

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Martine Beauvais, a 2009 Walker High School graduate, was recognized with a National Black Arts Festival Award for her fashion design talents at a Fine Art + Fashion event hosted by the store on Thursday, March 16. Martine Beauvais, formerly of Jasper, was recently recognized with a National Black Arts Festival Award. She received a scholarship, and one of her designs is now on display at Neiman Marcus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar 23 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC