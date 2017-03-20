Two die in weekend accidents

Two die in weekend accidents

Bobby John Hamby, 42, of Jasper, was killed Sunday on Alabama Highway 69 when the 1997 GMC 1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire at 3:30 a.m. Hamby was pronounced dead at the scene. Bobby John Hamby, 42, of Jasper, was killed Sunday on Alabama Highway 69 when the 1997 GMC 1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire at 3:30 a.m. Hamby was pronounced dead at the scene.

