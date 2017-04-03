Thursday biz wrap: New Milo's, Cup of Everything closes
Milo's will open its first Jasper location in front of Scott Crump Toyota at the cross streets of Highway 78 and Industrial Parkway. Milo's hopes to open early in the fourth quarter of the year.
