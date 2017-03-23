Pushing healthcare reform

Pushing healthcare reform

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

A group of Alabama lawmakers spent two days this week in Washington, D.C., reaching out to members of the White House administration and congressional leaders concerning the ever-changing landscape of healthcare in the United a State Sen. Greg Reed, R-Jasper, met with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a former presidential candidate, during Reed's trip to Washington, D.C., earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Sen. Greg Reed A group of Alabama lawmakers spent two days this week in Washington, D.C., reaching out to members of the White House administration and congressional leaders concerning the ever-changing landscape of healthcare in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) 10 hr Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb 21 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb 21 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC