Mayors understand desire to raise tax
Even though the proposed 1-cent sales tax increase for Walker County would raise rates in local municipalities as well, many of the mayors of the major municipalities appeared sympathetic for the Walker County Commission to raise revenue to keep up with inflation and indicated it would not severely hurt their cities. Jasper Mayor David O'Mary speaks before the Walker County Commission on Feb. 24 as the commission was preparing to ask the Legislature for a referendum, with the hopes voters will pass a 1-cent sales tax increase to help with county finances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC