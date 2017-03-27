Mayors understand desire to raise tax

Wednesday

Even though the proposed 1-cent sales tax increase for Walker County would raise rates in local municipalities as well, many of the mayors of the major municipalities appeared sympathetic for the Walker County Commission to raise revenue to keep up with inflation and indicated it would not severely hurt their cities. Jasper Mayor David O'Mary speaks before the Walker County Commission on Feb. 24 as the commission was preparing to ask the Legislature for a referendum, with the hopes voters will pass a 1-cent sales tax increase to help with county finances.

