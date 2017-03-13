Mary Allene Hall
July 7, 1923 March 11, 2017Mary Allene Hall, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2017. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Boldo First Baptist Church in Jasper, Ala., where she was a longtime member.
