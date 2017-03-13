JCPenney closing its doors at Jasper Mall
JCPenney, which was first a major presence in downtown Jasper and then became one of the original anchors of the Jasper Mall, will close in Jasper this year. An announcement was made Friday that JCPenney was closing 138 stores nationwide, including the one in Jasper Mall.
