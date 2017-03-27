Jasper Purchases New Track Loader

Jasper Purchases New Track Loader

Jasper Mayor David O'Mary, streets superintendent Russ Smallwood, city employee Billy Wade and city council member Willie Moore look on as the city's newest equipment - a compact track loader - is put to work at the Gay Reed Cemetery. The city just purchased the track loader from Farley Tractor in Jasper this week to help upgrade the streets department's fleet of equipment.

