Jasper pharmacist sentenced to two years in prison
Jasper pharmacist George Richard Bolling, Jr., who was once a basketball coach at Bevill State Community College and owned several pharmacies in Northwest Alabama, has a BIRMINGHAM - Jasper pharmacist George Richard Bolling, Jr., who was once a basketball coach at Bevill State Community College and owned several pharmacies in Northwest Alabama, has been sentenced to two years in prison for illegally dispensing controlled substances. Bolling, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon on Tuesday, according to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Robert O. Posey of the Northern District of Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb 21
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb 21
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC