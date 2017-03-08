Jasper pharmacist sentenced to two ye...

Jasper pharmacist sentenced to two years in prison

Jasper pharmacist George Richard Bolling, Jr., who was once a basketball coach at Bevill State Community College and owned several pharmacies in Northwest Alabama, has a BIRMINGHAM - Jasper pharmacist George Richard Bolling, Jr., who was once a basketball coach at Bevill State Community College and owned several pharmacies in Northwest Alabama, has been sentenced to two years in prison for illegally dispensing controlled substances. Bolling, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon on Tuesday, according to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Robert O. Posey of the Northern District of Alabama.

