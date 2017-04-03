Jasper getting its first Milo's Hamburgers
The chain first opened in Birmingham in 1946 and is famous for its sweet tea and its selection of sauces, including honey mustard, ranch, boom boom sauce and double O sauce. It also serves breakfast items including the Concecuh sausage biscuit.
