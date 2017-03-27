Here to promote the town'
The Oakman Town Council voted Monday night to appoint Lockhart to the position. Deanna Woods had been the town's clerk for a number of years, but had to leave the position due to health concerns, according to Oakman Mayor Cory Franks.
