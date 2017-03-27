Herb Day scheduled for Saturday
The Jasper Herb Society's Eighth Annual Herb Day fundraiser will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the 4 Seasons Garden Center in Jasper. The event will feature gardening demonstrations, door prizes and refreshments, as well as advice on growing fresh herbs from cluba Smembers.
