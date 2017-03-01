Find your place at Walker County Lake

A logo and several promotional materials were unveiled Thursday night at Bevill State Community College in Jasper during a meeting hosted by the Walker County Health Action a Charlie Skalnik, the new manager of the Walker County Public Lake, and his grandson, Nick Keeton, a seventh grader at Maddox Middle School, enjoy fishing from the bank of the lake. The Walker County Lake is now open for fishing from the bank until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.