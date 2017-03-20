Commission to work with Jasper on water problem
The Walker County Commission voted Monday to allow the Jasper Waterworks and Sewer Board to cut red tape so it can expedite some emergency work, noting Jasper also will reimburse the county for road repairs.
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb 21
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb 21
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
