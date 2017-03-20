Commission to work with Jasper on water problem

The Walker County Commission voted Monday to allow the Jasper Waterworks and Sewer Board to cut red tape so it can expedite some emergency work, noting Jasper also will reimburse the county for road repairs. The Walker County Commission voted Monday to allow the Jasper Waterworks and Sewer Board to cut red tape so it can expedite some emergency work, noting Jasper also will reimburse the county for road repairs.

