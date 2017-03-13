Chick-fil-A to close - SJasper Mall location
Chick-fil-A, one of the original tenants of the Jasper Mall, will be closing its mall location on Saturday, March 25, affecting 13 employees. A flier was posted at the restaurant on Monday.
