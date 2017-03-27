Car show to benefit homeless vets group
Ridez for a Reason wil sponsor a car show to benefit the Homeless Veterans Initiative of Alabama on April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Josh Colburn of Ridez for a Reason said no entry fee will be charged, but donations will be requested to benefit the Jasper-based non-profit, which was formally established in recent months to assist homeless veterans.
