Businesses get attention at CH meeting
Carbon Hill officials came away excited after a recent forum, as they and business owners listened to county leaders discuss ideas that could stimulate the city's economy. The town hall meeting, sponsored by the Carbon Hill Industrial Board at the Carbon Hill Community Center on March 21, was successful in focusing on how to market and grow Carbon Hill, city leaders later said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 4
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC