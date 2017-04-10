Businesses get attention at CH meeting

Businesses get attention at CH meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Carbon Hill officials came away excited after a recent forum, as they and business owners listened to county leaders discuss ideas that could stimulate the city's economy. The town hall meeting, sponsored by the Carbon Hill Industrial Board at the Carbon Hill Community Center on March 21, was successful in focusing on how to market and grow Carbon Hill, city leaders later said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr 4 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar 23 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC