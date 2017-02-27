Sumiton 27-year-old dies in Walker County crash Saturday night
According to Senior Trooper Johnathan Appling, Charles Rae Whitlow Jr. was driving a 2004 Audi A4 when the car left the road, overturned, and then struck a tree. The crash happened on Alabama 5, also known as old U.S. 78, two miles east of Jasper at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Read more at Alabama Live.
