Sumiton 27-year-old dies in Walker Co...

Sumiton 27-year-old dies in Walker County crash Saturday night

Sunday Feb 19

According to Senior Trooper Johnathan Appling, Charles Rae Whitlow Jr. was driving a 2004 Audi A4 when the car left the road, overturned, and then struck a tree. The crash happened on Alabama 5, also known as old U.S. 78, two miles east of Jasper at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

