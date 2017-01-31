Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program accepting applications

Each year the nutrition program, sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, serves to provide seniors in need with a $30 voucher to obtain fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and cut herbs at their local farmers market. To be eligible to receive a voucher, seniors must be at least 60 years old and fall into one of the following six income brackets, not exceeding the amounts listed: The Walker County Farmers Market is the only participating voucher redemption location in Walker County, and is located on Airport Road in Jasper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.