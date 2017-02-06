Read Alabama to launch 2017 author series on Valentine's Day
Read Alabama: The Tradition Continues will kick off its 24th season on Valentine's Day at Bevill State Community College-Jasper. The free author-led series will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and will feature authors on various dates through April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
