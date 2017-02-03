Oakman to host first Daddy Daughter D...

Oakman to host first Daddy Daughter Dance

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Franks said many children in the Oakman community and surrounding areas are unable to make it to the Daddy Daughter Dance a Franks said many children in the Oakman community and surrounding areas are unable to make it to the Daddy Daughter Dance held in Jasper each year, and he wanted to create a special night close to home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan 15 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
News County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12) Oct '16 what about 36
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC