Funds come through for WCSO radios
The Walker County Commission will soon be getting bids to replace sheriff department radios in the wake of a recent lightning strike, with state money secured by state Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper - and by major assistance by Gov. Robert Bentley. The commission met with Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood in a meeting called on Monday that mostly addressed budget matters, but started off with the need for the radios.
