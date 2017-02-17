Funds come through for WCSO radios

Funds come through for WCSO radios

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The Walker County Commission will soon be getting bids to replace sheriff department radios in the wake of a recent lightning strike, with state money secured by state Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper - and by major assistance by Gov. Robert Bentley. The commission met with Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood in a meeting called on Monday that mostly addressed budget matters, but started off with the need for the radios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) 17 hr Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC