Daddy and Me dance planned for Thursday

Daddy and Me dance planned for Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Officials with the local chapter of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama will host its 10th annual Daddy and Me Dance Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Glenn Clem Gymnasium on the Jasper campus of Bevill State Community College. Officials with the local chapter of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama will host its 10th annual Daddy and Me Dance Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Glenn Clem Gymnasium on the Jasper campus of Bevill State Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan 15 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
News County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12) Oct '16 what about 36
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC