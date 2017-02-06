County toy drive serves 151 families

More than 600 bags of toys were distributed to 151 households during the toy drive's second year, according to Robbie a More than 600 bags of toys were distributed to 151 households during the toy drive's second year, according to Robbie Dickerson, the commission's revenue auditor. The drive was sponsored by the the Walker County Commission, the City of Jasper, Jasper Main Street and Jasper Water Works and Sewer Board.

