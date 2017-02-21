County receives $50K to connect 31 mi...

County receives $50K to connect 31 miles of waterway

The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham has awarded $50,000 to Walker County to develop six access points along three local waterways over the next two years. Fifty paddlers participated in a float trip that began at Disney Landing in Cordova in October.

